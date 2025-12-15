Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Holdings in Hexcel Corporation $HXL

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,239,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,370 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.56% of Hexcel worth $70,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Hexcel by 1,216.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at about $3,418,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 21.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 54.0% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Stock Up 0.5%

HXL opened at $73.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Hexcel Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.59.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.67%.The business had revenue of $456.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hexcel from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Hexcel from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Hexcel from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrick Winterlich sold 3,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $250,309.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,782.38. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lyndon John Smith sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $151,662.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,266.52. The trade was a 19.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

