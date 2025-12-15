Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $59.38 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,687 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.25% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $59,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

XMHQ opened at $103.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $80.60 and a 52 week high of $107.19.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

