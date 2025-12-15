Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 47,984 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $54,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.5% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.7% in the first quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.8% in the second quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $99.86 on Monday. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $106.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.96. The company has a market capitalization of $128.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 13.71%.The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 76.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Medtronic from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.44.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

