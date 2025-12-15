Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 72,654 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 72,654 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.47% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $72,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 82.3% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.7%

EXPD opened at $151.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.50 and its 200-day moving average is $123.25. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $154.48.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 105.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $201,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 6,151 shares in the company, valued at $825,279.67. The trade was a 19.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $730,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,797. The trade was a 45.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $128.20.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

