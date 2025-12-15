Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 80,923 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. $BBSI

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,576,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80,923 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 6.14% of Barrett Business Services worth $65,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,792,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the first quarter worth approximately $12,999,000. Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the second quarter worth approximately $7,531,000. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the second quarter worth approximately $6,155,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,536,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.83 per share, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,068.53. This represents a 6.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerald Blotz sold 11,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $537,477.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 197,432 shares in the company, valued at $9,097,666.56. This represents a 5.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $36.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $936.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.44. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $49.65.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 4.48%.The company had revenue of $318.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBSI shares. Barrington Research set a $46.00 price target on Barrett Business Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Monday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

