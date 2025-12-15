J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.45% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $63,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $29,497,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 74.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,738,000 after buying an additional 20,396 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 58,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 24,882 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brian Webb sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $150,531.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,459.67. This represents a 4.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kuhlow sold 3,225 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $579,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,957.20. This represents a 19.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,109 shares of company stock worth $2,688,970. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT opened at $198.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.84 and a 200-day moving average of $151.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.79 and a 1-year high of $204.43.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.