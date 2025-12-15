Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204,576 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $57,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 525.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $471.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $122.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $473.98 and its 200 day moving average is $449.94. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $493.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

