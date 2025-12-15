Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 839,437 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. $MBC

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,736,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839,437 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 3.74% of MasterBrand worth $51,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 432,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 29,751 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in MasterBrand by 532.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 18,185 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in MasterBrand by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MasterBrand by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MasterBrand in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered MasterBrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

MasterBrand stock opened at $11.67 on Monday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.83.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.00%.The business had revenue of $777.10 million for the quarter.

MasterBrand Company Profile



MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

