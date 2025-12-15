Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 1,032,266 Shares of Tema American Reshoring ETF $RSHO

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Tema American Reshoring ETF (NYSEARCA:RSHO – Free Report) by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,359,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032,266 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 34.85% of Tema American Reshoring ETF worth $53,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSHO. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tema American Reshoring ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tema American Reshoring ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Tema American Reshoring ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tema American Reshoring ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Tema American Reshoring ETF in the 1st quarter worth $421,000.

NYSEARCA RSHO opened at $44.93 on Monday. Tema American Reshoring ETF has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $46.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.83. The company has a market capitalization of $181.52 million, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were paid a $0.1313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 29.0%.

The Tema American Reshoring ETF (RSHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund actively manages a narrow portfolio of US stocks that are anticipated to benefit from deglobalization. The funds adviser combines a top-down and bottom-up approach to selecting and weighting fund holdings.

