Old National Bancorp $ONB Stock Position Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 439.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,595,144 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114,266 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.66% of Old National Bancorp worth $55,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 1.6%

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $22.95 on Monday. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays set a $29.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

