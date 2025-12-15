12,111 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. $HAS Bought by Marex Group plc

Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after acquiring an additional 43,995 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,347,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Price Performance

HAS opened at $81.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.22. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $85.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 82.17%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently -69.83%.

Insider Transactions at Hasbro

In other Hasbro news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $308,960.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,958.48. This trade represents a 18.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

