Tactive Advisors LLC Invests $407,000 in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,609,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,713,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,551,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,810,172,000 after purchasing an additional 629,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 14.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,954,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,802,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,280,484,000 after buying an additional 1,135,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,894,585,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $200.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Lam Research from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, December 8th. HSBC set a $127.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Lam Research from $122.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.87.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $160.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $201.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.50. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,870,428.30. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,942,091.42. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,496. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

