Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Seadrill Limited $SDRL

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 565,871 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Seadrill worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDRL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 34.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Seadrill by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC increased its stake in Seadrill by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 33,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 254.1% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 319.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Seadrill alerts:

Seadrill Price Performance

Shares of SDRL opened at $31.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.18 and a beta of 1.59. Seadrill Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Seadrill ( NYSE:SDRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.56 million. Seadrill had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 0.10%. Research analysts predict that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SDRL shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Seadrill from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Seadrill in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Dnb Carnegie raised Seadrill to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. SEB Equity Research set a $33.00 target price on Seadrill in a report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Seadrill from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Seadrill

Seadrill Profile

(Free Report)

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.