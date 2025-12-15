Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 13,255 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,255 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 1,030.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBRK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Rubrik from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on Rubrik from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. FBN Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rubrik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 6,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $489,711.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 516,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,306,014.64. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 40,170 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $2,981,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 333,528 shares in the company, valued at $24,751,112.88. This represents a 10.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,466 shares of company stock worth $10,006,286. 32.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rubrik Stock Performance

Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $81.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.39. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 0.33. Rubrik, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $350.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.19 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Rubrik has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.200–0.160 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at -0.120–0.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

Rubrik Profile

(Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.