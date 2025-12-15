Qiagen N.V. $QGEN Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Qiagen by 998.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 400.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 260.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 13,144.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $45.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.60. Qiagen N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $532.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.68 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 19.58%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qiagen N.V. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup downgraded Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $53.00 target price on Qiagen and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qiagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.28.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

