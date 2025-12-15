Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 194,708 Shares of BXP, Inc. $BXP

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 194,708 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of BXP worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in BXP during the 1st quarter valued at $14,737,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of BXP by 124.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of BXP by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 36,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in BXP by 632.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 19,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BXP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,001,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,385 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John J. Stroman sold 16,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $1,215,198.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $300,480.40. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 70,710 shares of company stock valued at $5,107,771 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BXP from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of BXP to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BXP from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of BXP in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BXP in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BXP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.10.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $71.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.18, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.99. BXP, Inc. has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $81.59.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. BXP had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $871.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.890-6.920 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

