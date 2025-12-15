Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in STERIS plc $STE

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STE. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in STERIS by 7.5% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 4.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in STERIS by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 920,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STE stock opened at $251.72 on Monday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $200.98 and a 12-month high of $268.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.25 and a 200-day moving average of $243.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.01.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 5,008 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $1,312,096.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,020. This trade represents a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.14, for a total transaction of $3,977,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 33,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,998.66. This represents a 30.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 25,203 shares of company stock worth $6,624,667 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

