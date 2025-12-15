Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $29,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $41,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14.9% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $613.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $613.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $581.01. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.694 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.