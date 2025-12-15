2,300 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Acquired by Stance Capital LLC

Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,896,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,798,000 after purchasing an additional 179,646 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,963,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,515,984,000 after purchasing an additional 500,764 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,171,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,049,155,000 after buying an additional 20,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,940,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,800,222,000 after buying an additional 101,033 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,453,557,000 after buying an additional 27,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $644.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $541.00 target price (down from $577.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.15.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $13,307,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,728,540.27. This represents a 25.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $450.71 per share, with a total value of $540,852.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,195,710.64. The trade was a 7.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $445.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $435.42 and a 1 year high of $595.17. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.86.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.74%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

