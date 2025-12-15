1,735 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Bought by Stance Capital LLC

Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthCollab LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $37,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $704.20 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.14 and a 1-year high of $769.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $683.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $620.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 67.78% and a net margin of 24.65%.The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total value of $6,628,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,937.66. This trade represents a 30.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $785.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $850.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $775.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $763.50.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

