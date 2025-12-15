Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDV. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 981,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,874,000 after acquiring an additional 49,891 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 279,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 22,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of HDV opened at $122.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.54 and its 200 day moving average is $120.44. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $106.00 and a 12-month high of $124.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

