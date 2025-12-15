Stance Capital LLC Takes Position in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 104.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $1,204,237.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,037.04. This trade represents a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

View Our Latest Report on SJM

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM stock opened at $101.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.83. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $93.30 and a 12-month high of $121.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.750-9.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.22%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.