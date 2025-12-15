Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $10.65 Million Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $MLCO

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 271.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,473,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076,606 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.35% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $10,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,946,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1,819.4% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,497,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,748,000 after buying an additional 5,211,263 shares during the period. Brightlight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,141,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 526.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after buying an additional 1,291,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,461,000. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. CLSA upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

MLCO opened at $8.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.64. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

