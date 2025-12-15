Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Stance Capital LLC

Stance Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,140 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 9,115 shares during the quarter. Stance Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 99.6% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,201 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $768,000. Tull Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,753,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $2,993,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle stock opened at $189.64 on Monday. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.93.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,700. This trade represents a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total transaction of $1,403,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,212,431.46. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,513 shares of company stock worth $50,397,893. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $320.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $364.00 to $339.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.57.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

