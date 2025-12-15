Stance Capital LLC Makes New $651,000 Investment in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 1,195.6% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 25,873 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Performance

UAL opened at $106.84 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $12,943,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 666,535 shares in the company, valued at $71,892,465.10. This represents a 15.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $110.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.