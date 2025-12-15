Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Acquires 937 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,038.00 to $1,182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. National Bankshares set a $1,286.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $895.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,121.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,027.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $971.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $939.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $820.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,111.99.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

