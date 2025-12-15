Stance Capital LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the second quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,763.30. This trade represents a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total value of $2,246,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,868,888.12. This trade represents a 27.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN opened at $271.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $229.40 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.48 and a 200-day moving average of $264.85. The stock has a market cap of $178.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup raised Accenture to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.21.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

