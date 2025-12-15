Stance Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 7,375 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 99.6% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 105.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 110,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $153.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.03. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.95 and a 52-week high of $187.80.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 126.10%.

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 4,166 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.42, for a total transaction of $655,811.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $210.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $205.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.05.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

