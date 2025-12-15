Pitcairn Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,064 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $256,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 25.0% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 26,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 403,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,683,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $241.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $264.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MU. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,584,383.20. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at $49,499,029.83. This represents a 36.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 392,171 shares of company stock worth $82,965,420 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

