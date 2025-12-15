Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Reduces Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,272 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $8,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.4%

Elevance Health stock opened at $358.95 on Monday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $458.75. The company has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $50.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELV. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $360.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $400.00 target price on Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Elevance Health from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Elevance Health from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.83.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

