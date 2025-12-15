Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 105,071 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 77.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 105,071 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $151.13 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $192.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.82.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 20.56%.The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 147.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone acquired 385,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.68. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 16,332,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,001,642.68. This trade represents a 2.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total transaction of $19,852,970.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 695,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,237,547.33. This trade represents a 13.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 2,950,751 shares of company stock worth $79,050,138 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $199.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Blackstone from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.84.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BX

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.