Kestra Investment Management LLC Has $868,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2,532.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 124,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,081,000 after purchasing an additional 50,932 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,196,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Simon Property Group by 740.8% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 177,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,546,000 after acquiring an additional 156,448 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 393,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $181.98 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.34 and a 1-year high of $190.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.66. The company has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.13. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 38.18% and a return on equity of 79.30%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.600-12.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $86,280.80. Following the acquisition, the director owned 58,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,641.05. This trade represents a 0.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,268.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,095,519.20. This trade represents a 0.81% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,121 shares of company stock valued at $394,400 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

