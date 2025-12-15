Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Shares Purchased by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 25,436 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 58,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 220.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.7% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cfra Research raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.04.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE WFC opened at $92.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.42 and a fifty-two week high of $93.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.80. The stock has a market cap of $291.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

