Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Holdings Cut by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 39,430 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.9% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $132,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total transaction of $583,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 505,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,993,927.48. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,925,398.28. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,076,767. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $226.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 11.06%.The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial set a $290.00 price objective on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, December 1st. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.43.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

