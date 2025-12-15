Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 17,701 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,365 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 17,701 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.9% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $56,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,674,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $186,420,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447,045 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 22,085.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,671,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $226.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 11.06%.The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, December 1st. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. CICC Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $254.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.43.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total value of $583,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 505,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,993,927.48. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,610. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,076,767 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

