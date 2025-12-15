Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 562,658 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562,658 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $13,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AHR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,635 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 103.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,556,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,907,000 after buying an additional 1,300,743 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 15.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,820,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,846,000 after buying an additional 798,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Healthcare REIT by 20.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,578,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,882,000 after buying an additional 779,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $25,290,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

AHR stock opened at $47.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.65. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.01.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at American Healthcare REIT

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 714.29%.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 1,500 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $74,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,560. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hanson sold 20,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $994,096.80. Following the sale, the director owned 21,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,924.64. This trade represents a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AHR shares. Zacks Research upgraded American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.64.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

