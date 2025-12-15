Marex Group plc Buys New Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MDGL

Marex Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 376,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,842,000 after acquiring an additional 184,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $53,406,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $33,260,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,636,000 after purchasing an additional 67,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,886.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 65,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MDGL. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $485.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $568.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $571.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.92 and a beta of -1.04. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.00 and a 1 year high of $605.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.88.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($3.07). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 41.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.34, for a total value of $2,413,412.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,037,869.60. This trade represents a 28.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard S. Levy sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.96, for a total transaction of $4,428,160.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,042,789.12. This trade represents a 28.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 77,056 shares of company stock valued at $41,324,312 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

