Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 15,522 Shares of Fastenal Company $FAST

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2,708.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,169,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,119,000 after buying an additional 75,852,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Fastenal by 99.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,317,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,330,000 after purchasing an additional 27,107,520 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,995,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,380,022 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,984,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,141,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329,847 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,851,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,743,000 after purchasing an additional 16,308,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $42.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. Fastenal Company has a 12 month low of $35.31 and a 12 month high of $50.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 32.69%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 82.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of Fastenal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

In other news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,000. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.58 per share, with a total value of $49,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,800. This trade represents a 11.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $131,630 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

