Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF $LRGF

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,612,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 485,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 68.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 219,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,048,000 after acquiring an additional 89,176 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $69.70 on Monday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $71.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.78.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

