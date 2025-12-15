Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Takes $434,000 Position in MAG Silver Corporation $MAG

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in MAG Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MAG Silver by 8.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,660,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,374,000 after purchasing an additional 131,813 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 39.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after buying an additional 202,059 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 257,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $1,264,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $24.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.73. MAG Silver Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.18.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

