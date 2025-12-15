Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 70,107 JBT Marel Corporation $JBTM

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 70,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,431,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBTM. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in JBT Marel in the second quarter valued at about $2,292,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JBT Marel in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JBT Marel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JBT Marel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,873,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in JBT Marel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JBT Marel

In other JBT Marel news, Director Olafur S. Gudmundsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $2,835,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,964.20. This trade represents a 50.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised JBT Marel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $169.00 price target on shares of JBT Marel in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JBT Marel in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

JBT Marel Price Performance

JBTM opened at $154.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -69.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. JBT Marel Corporation has a 52 week low of $90.08 and a 52 week high of $156.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93.

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. JBT Marel had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 3.39%.The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.6% on a year-over-year basis. JBT Marel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JBT Marel Corporation will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

JBT Marel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. JBT Marel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.86%.

About JBT Marel

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

