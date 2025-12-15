AppLovin Corporation $APP Stake Lessened by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 72.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,063 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $951,541,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AppLovin by 36.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,752,000 after buying an additional 1,769,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AppLovin by 61.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,434,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,102,000 after acquiring an additional 544,107 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in AppLovin by 82.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,103,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,117,000 after acquiring an additional 499,820 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in AppLovin by 82.2% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 790,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,658,000 after acquiring an additional 356,443 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $670.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $608.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.52. The company has a market cap of $226.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.51. AppLovin Corporation has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $745.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.AppLovin’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 150 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.32, for a total transaction of $103,998.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,402.28. The trade was a 5.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 4,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.76, for a total transaction of $2,518,971.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 191,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,593,197.36. This trade represents a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,727 shares of company stock valued at $195,062,520. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APP. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of AppLovin to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on AppLovin from $850.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AppLovin from $633.00 to $721.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on AppLovin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $692.60.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

