Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Enbridge Inc $ENB

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3,988.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 40.6% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 29,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 71,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,142,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,268 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENB. Zacks Research downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. CIBC downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $47.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $103.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.15. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 147.80%.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.