Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 3,041 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 4,678.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 610.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alfred Lin acquired 389,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $75,401,199.07. Following the acquisition, the director owned 389,047 shares in the company, valued at $75,401,199.07. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $8,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 914,547 shares in the company, valued at $247,476,418.20. This represents a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 644,980 shares of company stock worth $143,500,178. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Stock Up 1.3%

DoorDash stock opened at $227.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.40 and a twelve month high of $285.50. The company has a market capitalization of $98.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.48 and a beta of 1.72.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). DoorDash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DASH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $330.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DoorDash from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.46.

Get Our Latest Report on DASH

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.