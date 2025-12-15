Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $509,000 in NetEase, Inc. $NTES

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,781 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $399,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,533,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in NetEase by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $965,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTES. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Barclays set a $135.00 price target on shares of NetEase and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Arete Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $155.00 target price on NetEase in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.33.

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NTES stock opened at $139.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.24. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $159.55. The stock has a market cap of $88.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.68.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

