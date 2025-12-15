5,712 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Acquired by Marex Group plc

Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,712 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,228,177,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 153.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,719,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,119,000 after buying an additional 4,678,372 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 193.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,065,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656,021 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,451,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 8,582,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $3,343,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 542,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,758,064. This represents a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $1,024,720.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,672.56. This trade represents a 23.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,464 shares of company stock valued at $38,250,488. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 price objective on Arista Networks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 target price (up from $179.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock opened at $124.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $164.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

