Marex Group plc Invests $627,000 in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. $GGAL

Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,451 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at about $670,000. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 63.3% in the first quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 39,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 38.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GGAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Financiero Galicia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of GGAL opened at $48.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s payout ratio is currently 85.35%.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

