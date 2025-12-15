Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $9.72 Million Stock Position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. $XPOF

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 3,716.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,297,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263,824 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $9,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the first quarter worth $599,000. Voss Capital LP lifted its position in Xponential Fitness by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 23,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 365.6% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 179,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 141,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,655,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 253,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPOF opened at $7.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $386.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.19. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $18.87.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.20. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $78.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Xponential Fitness’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XPOF. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.69.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

