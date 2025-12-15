Marex Group plc Makes New $932,000 Investment in Equinox Gold Corp. $EQX

Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 161,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQX. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 2,054.6% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 191.2% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Canada upgraded Equinox Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research raised Equinox Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Equinox Gold Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $14.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 294.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.81 million. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.71%.The company’s revenue was up 91.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

