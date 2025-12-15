Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Director Sells $19,286.64 in Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) Director Luke Evnin sold 17,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $19,286.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,890,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,338.24. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Luke Evnin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 11th, Luke Evnin sold 28,009 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $29,969.63.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Luke Evnin sold 37,104 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $39,330.24.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Luke Evnin sold 44,570 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $45,015.70.

On Monday, December 8th, Luke Evnin sold 34,041 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total transaction of $33,700.59.

On Friday, December 5th, Luke Evnin sold 16,568 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $16,070.96.

On Thursday, December 4th, Luke Evnin sold 53,416 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $51,813.52.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Luke Evnin sold 36,726 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $31,951.62.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Luke Evnin sold 38,043 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $33,858.27.

On Monday, December 1st, Luke Evnin sold 39,096 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $36,750.24.

On Friday, November 28th, Luke Evnin sold 13,014 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total value of $12,883.86.

Werewolf Therapeutics stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.74. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33.

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HOWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Werewolf Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 33.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. MPM Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,309,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,688 shares in the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 2,408,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

